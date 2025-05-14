Roku, Inc. (ROKU) 20th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference Call Transcript

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) 20th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference Call May 13, 2025 3:00 PM ET

Dan Jedda - CFO

Laura Martin - Needham & Company

Laura Martin

Get started. So I'm Laura Martin, and I'm a Senior Media Analyst at Needham & Company. And I'm here to welcome Dan Jedda, the CFO of Roku. Thank you for being on my stage. I appreciate you being here.

Dan Jedda

It's my second time. Maybe you'll invite me next year.

Q - Laura Martin

Yes, maybe I'll invite you next year be good. No, I let's talk about -- to sort of level set and say tell us what Roku does and then tell us with your full year outlook, which you've given, was friendly part of your outlook when you provided it in February because you made this acquisition, maybe you should tell them about that. And if its in guidance already.

Dan Jedda

Yes. Happy do that. First of all, thanks for having me. Happy to be here. Love coming to this conference. So it's really a pleasure to be here.

So Roku is the largest streaming platform in the U.S. by hours and by broadband penetration. And basically, we are that. We are the operating system on connected TVs, that basically act as the streaming platform. So what we do is we -- or the software that is embedded in the smart TVs. We also have a player that makes any TV that plugs into a port that makes any TV a smart TV with the latest technology.

And then we run, of course, the operating system. And we have -- we're #1 in the U.S. I mentioned that we're #1 by a long shot in the U.S. We're #1 in Mexico. We're #1 in Canada. We are growing in Brazil. We're growing