Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference - (Transcript)

Travis Steed

[Starts Abruptly] I'm Travis Steed, Medical Device Analyst at Bank of America and I'm fortunate to have Tom Polen up next, CEO at Becton, Dickinson. So welcome.

Tom Polen

Thank you for having me.

Q - Travis Steed

Good. So Tom I think I just kind of wanted to start out kind of high level. I was thinking this morning in the back at your last four years as CEO. You've gotten Alaris kind of back on the market, back to the run rate. You've done portfolio stuff that's accretive, the diabetes divestiture, added the Edwards Critical Care business, bought Parata, you made progress back to -- on the op margin progress, but the stock is still down. And I think a lot of that's because the Street kind of views revenue growth has slowed for the business. And so I'm just trying to think about like from here like how are you thinking about looking forward and creating shareholder value for Becton, Dickinson at this point?

Tom Polen

That's a Great question. I'm looking forward to a great discussion here. So I think maybe just to step back and I appreciate those comments on the journey that we've been on over the last five years, which, of course, was right as we had finished two large transformational acquisitions of CareFusion and Bard. I think the other things that we're proud of that we did over that time was, of course, we reinvented the quality and capabilities of the company to run, what's nearly a $22 billion company this year that was following on Alaris. We redid