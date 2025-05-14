QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alison Ziegler - IR, Darrow Associates

Brian Faith - President & CEO

Elias Nader - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Rick Neaton - Rivershore Investment Research

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum Capital

Martin Yang - Oppenheimer & Company

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to QuickLogic Corporation's Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded for replay purposes through May 20th, 2025.

I'd like to turn the conference over to Ms. Alison Ziegler of Darrow Associates. Thank you. You may begin.

Alison Ziegler

Thank you, operator, and thanks to all of you for joining us. Our speakers today are Brian Faith, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Elias Nader, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, some of the comments QuickLogic makes today are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to statements regarding our future profitability and cash flows, expectations regarding our future business, and statements regarding the timing, milestones, and payments related to our government contracts, and statements regarding our ability to successfully exit SensiML.

And actual results may differ due to a variety of factors, including delays in the market acceptance of the company's new products, the ability to convert design opportunities into customer revenue, our ability to replace revenue from end-of-life products, the level and timing of customer design activity, the market acceptance of our customers' products, the risk that new orders may not result in future revenue, our ability to introduce and produce new products based on advanced wafer technology on a timely basis, our ability to adequately market the low-power competitive pricing and short time-to-market of our new products, intense