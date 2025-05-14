Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Annual JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Transcript

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Annual JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 13, 2025 3:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Josh Silverman - Chief Executive Officer

Lanny Baker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Smilek - JPMorgan

Bryan Smilek

Awesome. Great. Let's get started. I'm Bryan Smilek, JPMorgan's Internet Analyst. We're pleased to have with us today Etsy's CEO, Josh Silverman; and CFO, Lanny Baker. Etsy is a leading two-sided marketplace providing about 95 million active buyers, access to 100 million-plus listings from 8 million-plus active sellers, primarily focused on the sale of unique creative and handmade goods.

We estimate Etsy will generate $12 billion in GMS this year, 26% adjusted EBITDA margins, and $600 million in free cash flow. Josh joined Etsy as CEO in May 2017 and previously served as President of Consumer Products and Services at American Express; CEO of Skype; CEO of shopping.com; and he was also the Co-Founder and CEO of Evite.

Lanny joined Etsy as CFO earlier this year and was previously the CFO and COO at Eventbrite; CFO at Yelp; CEO and CFO of ZipRealty; and CFO at Monster Worldwide.

Welcome Josh and Lanny.

Josh Silverman

Thanks. Thanks for having us.

Lanny Baker

Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bryan Smilek

Awesome. So, the format today is fireside chat. With that let's get started with a series of questions around the macro environment. So, kicking off Josh considering the macro volatility and uncertainty that we're seeing in the market, could you just provide your perspective on the state of the consumer and discuss the confidence behind your 2Q guide for stable to slightly improved GMS trends compared to 1Q's negative 6%?

Josh Silverman

Sure. And just to pull back for a second for those who are new to Etsy. Etsy is a marketplace with over