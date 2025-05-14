TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Gardella - Investor Relations

John Dillon - Chief Executive Officer

Steve DeMartino - President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Martin - ROTH MKM

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the TransAct Technologies First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ryan Gardella, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Ryan Gardella

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the TransAct Technologies first quarter 2025 earnings call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after market close.

Joining us from the company is CEO, John Dillon; and President and CFO, Steve DeMartino. Today's call will include a discussion of the company's key operating strategies, the progress of these initiatives and details of our first quarter financial results. We will then open the call to participants for questions.

As a reminder, this conference call contains statements about future events and expectations, which are forward-looking in nature. Statements on this call may be deemed as forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. For a full list of risks inherent to the business and the company, please refer to the company's SEC filings including reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. TransAct undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect eventual circumstances that occur after the call.

Today's call and webcast will include non-GAAP financial measures in the meaning of SEC Regulation G. When required, a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in