NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Jeremy Feffer - LifeSci Advisors
Joel Becker - Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca Kuhn - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Mike Kratky - Leerink Partners
Nelson Cox - Lake Street
Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald
Priya Sachdev - UBS
Rohin Patel - JPMorgan
Michael Polark - Wolfe Research
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the NeuroPace First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow a formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Jeremy Feffer of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.
Jeremy Feffer
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for NeuroPace’s first quarter 2025 financial and operating results conference call. On today’s call we will hear from Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer; and Rebecca Kuhn, Chief Financial officer. Earlier today, NeuroPace released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. A copy of the press release is available on the company’s website at neuropace.com
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that throughout this call we will make statements that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including those around NeuroPace’s projections, business opportunities, commercial expansion, market conditions, clinical trials and those related to our operating trends and future financial performance, expense management, estimates of market opportunity and forecast of market and revenue growth are based on current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
- Read more current NPCE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts