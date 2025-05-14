NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Feffer - LifeSci Advisors

Joel Becker - Chief Executive Officer

Rebecca Kuhn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Kratky - Leerink Partners

Nelson Cox - Lake Street

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald

Priya Sachdev - UBS

Rohin Patel - JPMorgan

Michael Polark - Wolfe Research

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the NeuroPace First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow a formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Jeremy Feffer of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Feffer

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for NeuroPace’s first quarter 2025 financial and operating results conference call. On today’s call we will hear from Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer; and Rebecca Kuhn, Chief Financial officer. Earlier today, NeuroPace released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. A copy of the press release is available on the company’s website at neuropace.com

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that throughout this call we will make statements that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including those around NeuroPace’s projections, business opportunities, commercial expansion, market conditions, clinical trials and those related to our operating trends and future financial performance, expense management, estimates of market opportunity and forecast of market and revenue growth are based on current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual