I covered Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last around the end of 2023 in the article "Tyson Foods: Overvalued Amid Prolonged Margin Compression." I had a bearish outlook on the company, seeing that rising animal protein commodity prices would
Tyson Foods: Labor Costs To Rise With Lower Migration As Automation Opportunities Expand
Summary
- Tyson Foods faces ongoing labor shortages and high beef input prices, keeping margins low, with a potential continued decline due to a smaller migrant labor pool.
- Tyson's labor cost strains include not only its direct costs but also higher costs for animal farms and its third-party contractors, which often have more exposure to undocumented labor.
- Automation investments could offset labor costs long-term, but immediate profit pressures and high necessary CapEx spending remain concerns.
- My outlook on Tyson is neutral; expect short-term pain but potential long-term profit and stability improvements through automation.
- I expect TSN may decline if its operating cash flows slip enough that it cannot pursue automation investments competitively without external financing.
