After a prolonged period of underperformance, Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares have recovered over the past year, gaining nearly 20%. These gains continued last week when the company reported better than expected Q1 results. Over the past 12–18 months, we have
Lincoln National: Balance Sheet Improvement Makes Shares A Suitable Hold
Summary
- Lincoln National shares have recovered, gaining nearly 20% over the past year, driven by better-than-expected Q1 results and strategic financial actions.
- The sale of a 9.9% stake to Bain Capital for $825 million significantly strengthens LNC's balance sheet, accelerating its leverage reduction goals.
- Operating income rose by 14%, with strong annuity sales and improved group protection earnings, though the life insurance unit remains a drag.
- With a $36 price target, LNC is fairly valued; I recommend holding shares and consider buying on a pullback below $33.50.
