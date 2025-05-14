Thoughts About i-80 Gold's Massive Dilution
Summary
- Despite repeated assurances by management that it would limit dilution, IAUX massively diluted shareholders by about 128%.
- The dilution does not raise nearly enough cash to solve the company's financial needs. In my opinion, additional expensive recapitalization efforts will be needed in the near future.
- The dilution is so inconsistent with management's recent statements, and other options it said it was pursuing, it raises questions about what is happening.
- Perhaps those who just bought IAUX's shares are now fully engaged in unlocking the value of the company's assets.
- Despite the shocking dilution, the company likely remains undervalued, albeit far less so than if it had pursued other options.
