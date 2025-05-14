Consumer Portfolio Services: Promising Improvements In Portfolio Quality

Summary

  • Consumer Portfolio Services has shown improvement in delinquency rates and loan portfolio growth, but elevated rates and macroeconomic pressures persist.
  • Management's AI-driven efficiency and tighter credit standards are yielding results, enhancing underwriting and earnings growth potential.
  • CPSS trades at a 30% discount to book value, reflecting high delinquency rates and market uncertainty.
  • A sustained reduction in delinquency rates is essential for a stock rerating; currently maintaining a hold rating.

Cheerful father embracing son while standing by new car in showroom

Maskot

When I last covered Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS), I observed that there were some early signs of potential improvement in portfolio quality. Since then, a general industry-wide decline in auto delinquency rates has not quite materialized, as interest rates have

