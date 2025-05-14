How To Ride Palantir Without Getting Thrown Off
Summary
- Palantir is priced like a perfect company, so even solid earnings that only meet expectations can send the stock falling.
- The company’s high valuation relies on aggressive revenue growth and margins staying strong—something it’s managed so far.
- Justifying today's share price requires an unusually low discount rate, which seems unrealistic given current market risks.
- A simple strategy of reducing exposure during high volatility and weak trends significantly outperformed just holding the stock.
- For long-term bulls, managing risk with basic technical indicators could help avoid the painful drawdowns Palantir tends to deliver.
