GeneDx: Time To Buy The Dip

Atticus Analysis
72 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • GeneDx's recent 50% stock drop post-Q1 earnings is seen as an overreaction, despite a projected modest growth slowdown from 42% to 30-35%.
  • The company is expanding product lines, improving margins, and increasing insurance coverage, with the recent acquisition of Fabric Genomics offering growth and cost synergies.
  • GeneDx's valuation is attractive compared to peers, with a forward P/E of 30 and projected profitability next year, unlike Natera and Tempus AI.
  • Risks include potential Medicaid reimbursement cuts and competitive pressures, but AI-powered genomic testing remains a strong growth area, justifying a Buy rating below $80.

Genetic Data

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS), is a company focused on genomic testing, which can help diagnose rare diseases. This is a large and growing market.

The company is expanding product lines, growing margins, and increasing insurance coverage, providing multiple catalysts for

This article was written by

Atticus Analysis
72 Followers
Like millions of other investors, I got Robinhood and started trading during the pandemic. Unlike most of those investors, I carefully studied hundreds of earnings reports for clues to future performance, and I was able to identify many future winners, such as OPRX, OTRK, FUBO, and PLUG. My style of investing is identifying key information from earnings transcripts and reports that signify growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News