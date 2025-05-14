Concurrently with Q1 2025 earnings, S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) announced their intention to spin off the Mobility segment. This is the first material strategic move from the recently appointed CEO Martina Cheung, and it reveals to us a few
S&P Global: Moving Away From Mobility
Summary
- The recently announced spinoff of Mobility allows for greater focus on core businesses, which are also the higher margin operations.
- This is the first material transaction under the new CEO, which is always revealing on underlying strategy going forward.
- A negotiated transaction (vs. spinoff) may still be in the cards, Mobility checks all the boxes for private equity firms.
