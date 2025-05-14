Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KTYCF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCPK:KTYCF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roger Hardy - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Thompson - Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer

Zhe Choo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Cooper - Beacon Securities Limited

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Matt Koranda - ROTH Capital Partners

Martin Landry - Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

Kyle McPhee - Cormark Securities Inc.

Gianluca Tucci - Haywood Securities Inc.

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Kits Eyecare First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded and will be available later today for replay. Your hosts today are Roger Hardy, Chief Executive Officer; Joseph Thompson, Chief Operating Officer; and Zhe Choo, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'm required to provide the following statement respecting forward-looking information, which is made on behalf of Kits and all of its representatives on this call. Certain statements made on this call will contain forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as intend, believe, could, expect, estimate, forecast, may, would and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as factors that they currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances.

Actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast, expectations, beliefs, or operation in the forward-looking information, and certain materials, factors and assumptions were applied in drawing our conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. Management cautions investors not to rely on forward-looking information.

Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially