There's nothing wrong with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) per se. It's a great company. It grows, not particularly fast, but steadily. It's safe. To imagine a huge decline in Walmart's business is to forecast either a collapse of the consumer economy in general or
Walmart: Why It's The Poster Boy Warning For The Market's Lost Decade To Come
Summary
- Walmart is a strong, steady-growing company with a robust internet presence, making it well-prepared for shifts in consumer behavior.
- The company’s resilience suggests that a significant decline would require a major collapse in the consumer economy or drastic changes in consumer purchasing methods.
- Walmart’s problem as an investment is that WMT stock is wildly overpriced and would require at least a 40-50% decline to be close to reasonable in pride.
- Walmart was similarly overpriced in 2000 and even after the initial dot.com crash its stock made no progress for 10 years.
- A chart of Walmart from 1998 to 2012 looks very much like what a future "lost decade" might look like for the whole market.
