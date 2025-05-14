Tariffs Are Compromising Trump's Economic Agenda

American Institute For Economic Research
2.02K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • President’s Trump "Liberation Day" announcement of higher tariffs was supposed to trigger massive reshoring and restructuring of the US economy towards its manufacturing industries. Instead, it provoked a sharp drop in financial markets.
  • The potential for recession is evident in the widespread sell-off in US stock markets, slumping commodity prices, a sharp devaluation of the US exchange rate, and lower short-term interest rates.
  • Main Street cannot thrive when investors shift funds to the bond market or to other countries and when the wealth of Americans is shrinking rapidly. The outlook is grim even for manufacturers. Put simply, Trump’s tariffs are already plainly hurting those whom they were apparently meant to help.

Us Tariffs street sign on usa

By Philip Cross

President’s Trump "Liberation Day" announcement of higher tariffs was supposed to trigger massive reshoring and restructuring of the US economy towards its manufacturing industries.

Instead, it provoked a sharp drop in financial markets. Such a widespread drop typically signals

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research
2.02K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (https://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News