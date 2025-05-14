The Ave Maria Value Fund (MUTF:AVEMX) had a total return of 4.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to -6.10% for the S&P MidCap 400® Index and -4.27% for the S&P 500® Index. The returns for the Fund compared to its benchmarks as
Ave Maria Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The Ave Maria Value Fund had a total return of 4.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to -6.10% for the S&P MidCap 400 Index and -4.27% for the S&P 500 Index.
- For the one-year period ending March 31, 2025, the Fund placed in the 1st percentile among 437 funds in Morningstar’s Mid-Cap Blend category.
- At quarter end, the Fund owned a diversified portfolio of 32 companies across a broad array of industries, with an emphasis on industrials, energy, royalties, and real estate.
