BlackRock Commodity Strategies Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The fund posted returns of 9.03% (Institutional shares) and 8.99% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the first quarter of 2025.
  • At quarter-end, the fund had an overweight position in the industrial metals sector, and underweight holdings in the agriculture, energy, and precious metals sectors.
  • We view natural resources equities and commodities as effective portfolio diversifiers given persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty.

Average annual total returns (%) as of 3/31/25

1Q25 (not annualized)

YTD (not annualized)

1 Year

3 Year

5 Years

10 Years

Institutional 9.03

9.03

10.87

0.58

15.81

4.92

Investor A (Without Sales

