Average annual total returns (%) as of 3/31/25
BlackRock Commodity Strategies Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The fund posted returns of 9.03% (Institutional shares) and 8.99% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the first quarter of 2025.
- At quarter-end, the fund had an overweight position in the industrial metals sector, and underweight holdings in the agriculture, energy, and precious metals sectors.
- We view natural resources equities and commodities as effective portfolio diversifiers given persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty.
