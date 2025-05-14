|
Average annual total returns(%) as of 12/31/24
BlackRock Short-Term Municipal Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The fund posted returns of -0.35% (Institutional shares) and -0.51% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Duration positioning (management of interest rate sensitivity) performed well, while credit exposure and yield-curve positioning were flat.
- The fund maintained a below-benchmark duration position.
