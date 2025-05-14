BlackRock Short-Term Municipal Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

BlackRock
4.94K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • The fund posted returns of -0.35% (Institutional shares) and -0.51% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Duration positioning (management of interest rate sensitivity) performed well, while credit exposure and yield-curve positioning were flat.
  • The fund maintained a below-benchmark duration position.

On the table are pie charts, a pen and a folder with the inscription - Municipal bond.

Dzmitry Skazau

Average annual total returns(%) as of 12/31/24

4Q24 (not annualized)

YTD (not annualized)

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Institutional

-0.35

3.00

3.00

1.58

1.19

1.11

Investor A (Without Sales Charge)

-0.51

2.65

This article was written by

BlackRock
4.94K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

About MALMX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MALMX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MALMX
--
MELMX
--
MFLMX
--
MPLMX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News