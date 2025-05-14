US imports this month will see their first year-over-year decline in more than a year and a half as the “true impact” of the Trump administration’s tariffs come to fruition, a major retail group said Friday. The National Retail Federation (NRF) also
U.S. Retailers Project First Year-Over-Year Import Cut In 19 Months As Tariffs Bite
Summary
- US imports this month will see their first year-over-year decline in more than a year and a half as the “true impact” of the Trump administration’s tariffs come to fruition, a major retail group said Friday.
- Gold said the US tariffs will result in “higher costs for businesses as well as reduced cargo volumes.”.
- Imports for June through September are projected to see year-over-year declines of 20.2%, 23.4%, 21.5% and 21.2%, respectively.
