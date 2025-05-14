AMD Will Never Match Nvidia, And That's Why It's A BUY (Upgrade)
Summary
- I am upgrading AMD to a BUY due to an attractive valuation and upcoming catalysts such as China trade war de-escalation and a new AI hardware cycle.
- AMD trails Nvidia in AI chip technology, with data center growth at 39% YoY (Q1) versus Nvidia’s 427%, but its focus on memory and bandwidth is promising.
- AMD doesn't need to match Nvidia's pace; even modest AI inference gains and niche success can drive outsized returns of up to 10X from current share prices.
- Risks remain around data center growth and volatility, but current prices offer an asymmetric entry point with ample margin of safety, in my view.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I opened a position of ~350 shares in AMD on May 12th, and intend to hold a majority of it for the foreseeable future. I may also add to it depending on market dynamics.
