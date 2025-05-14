Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) have been a solid performer over the past twelve months, gaining 4% while paying a solid dividend. However, there has been substantial volatility over the year, with shares losing over one-third of
Clipper Realty: Attractively Valued Despite Property-Specific Headwinds
Summary
- Clipper Realty Inc. has appreciated over the past year, despite substantial volatility and regulatory challenges in the NYC residential market.
- Q1 results were strong with $0.19 FFO, beating estimates, and 10% revenue growth, but significant risks remain due to rent-regulated exposure and potential leasing issues.
- Clipper's single-property loan structure mitigates creditor disputes, but deteriorating lender relationships and refinancing challenges pose significant risks, particularly for rent-controlled properties.
- Despite expected FFO decline and refinancing risks, Clipper's 9.2% dividend yield is secure, and CLPR shares have ~20% upside potential, making them a buy.
