Mowi ASA (MHGVY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mowi ASA (OTCPK:MHGVY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Ivan Vindheim - Chief Executive Officer

Kristian Ellingsen - Chief Financial Officer

Kim Døsvig - Investor Relations Officer

Christian Nordby - Arctic Securities

Alex Aukner - DNB Carnegie

Martin Kaland - ABG Sundal Collier

Wilhelm Røe - Danske Bank

Ivan Vindheim

Good morning, everyone, both in the room and online, and thank you very much for joining us this morning in connection with the release and presentation of Mowi's First Quarter Results of 2025. My name is Ivan Vindheim, I'm the CEO of Mowi; and together with our CFO, Kristian Ellingsen, I will take you through the numbers and the fundamentals this morning, and to the best of our ability add a few appropriate comments to them.

And after the presentation our IRO, Kim Døsvig will routinely host our Q&A session. For those of you who are following the presentation online, you can submit your questions or comments in advance or as we go along by email. Please refer to the website at mowi.com for necessary details.

Disclaimer, I think we leave for self study. So with the present practicalities and disclaimer out of the way, I think we're ready for the highlights of the quarter.

And to begin with and on a general note, I think it's fair to say that the first quarter was another strong quarter for Mowi both operationally and biologically with seasonally a record high growth in the sea and improved biological metrics across the board to mention a few. So once again a big thank you to all of my colleagues who have made that happen. It's of course much, much appreciated.

And this translated into as the second bullet point here reads an operational