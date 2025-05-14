Marvell: Sell Into This Relief Rally Before It Falls Below $65

Summary

  • Marvell stock is up 22% over the past month on the tariff relief rally, and we think investors should take advantage and exit the stock before print.
  • MRVL has a higher risk profile because it's pressured to meet Wall Street's high Street expectations for its FY26 AI revenue of 40%, which, we think, will be difficult.
  • The company is also facing gross margin pressure with no signs of an offset and trading at premium multiples.
  • We reiterate our sell call: wait for a better entry point after near-term risks from high expectations are priced into the stock.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock is down 41% YTD but up 22% over the past month, erasing significant losses and gaining a bit more momentum. That momentum comes on the back of broader market relief after the U.S. and China made a deal to suspend

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
10.22K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

