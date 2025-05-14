UnitedHealth Loses CEO, Withdraws Guidance: Under Siege, Destination Unknown

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's stock has plunged nearly 50% in 6 months due to leadership turmoil, regulatory pressures, and rising healthcare utilization costs impacting profitability.
  • The company's Medicare Advantage and PBM businesses face unprecedented challenges from government rate decisions, political scrutiny, and shareholder lawsuits.
  • Despite long-term growth, UnitedHealth's profitability is under severe threat as the aging U.S. population drives unsustainable healthcare costs combined with negative sentiment.
  • Given the ongoing crisis and lack of clear solutions, now is not the time to buy UNH stock; UnitedHealth is in its "too big to fail" moment, but faces major headwinds.

Businesswoman standing in VR environment

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

UnitedHealth Stock Down >45% In Past Month - How Did We Get Here?

In 2024, it was CVS Health (CVS) that was in crisis. The healthcare giant's stock plunged from $80, to $45 over the course of the

If you are interested in keeping up to date with stocks making moves within the biotech, pharma and healthcare industries, and understanding the key trends and catalysts driving valuations ahead of the market, why not subscribe to my weekly newsletter via my Investing Group, Haggerston BioHealth?

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.3K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH
--
UNH:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News