Gold shines in the eyes of many market participants. The precious metal soared to $3,500 per Troy ounce earlier this year, and while it has pulled back, traders, investors, and now regulators are taking a shine to this safe-haven asset.
Gold's Basel III Boost: Why KBWB Could Shine In 2025
Summary
- Gold's reclassification as a Tier 1 High-Quality Liquid Asset under Basel III is a significant tailwind for US banks, boosting capital flexibility.
- I remain bullish on the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB), citing its compelling value, strong technical support, and robust dividend growth.
- KBWB offers a low P/E ratio, solid long-term EPS growth, and a high yield, while being led by major US banks and maintaining strong liquidity.
- With positive macro developments and attractive valuation, I expect KBWB to deliver gains through 2025, supported by favorable technical and seasonal trends.
