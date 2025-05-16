Blackstone Secured Lending: Near Double-Digit Yield Likely Secure, But Wait For Now

The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • I maintain a hold rating on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund due to economic uncertainties and potential lower base rates impacting dividend coverage and share price.
  • Despite strong fundamentals, BXSL's net investment income and yield have declined, and investment commitments and fundings have dropped below $1 billion.
  • BXSL's robust liquidity, investment-grade balance sheet, and high first-lien exposure support maintaining the current $0.77 dividend in the near to medium-term.
  • Investors should monitor non-accruals and net investment income closely, as further economic weakening could pressure BXSL's financials and dividend sustainability.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Speech bubble with text NOW surrounded by excuses on colorful sticky note.

mohd izzuan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As a business development company ("BDC") enthusiast, I'm currently still holding my BDCs and will continue to do so, despite a potential recession in the coming months.

However, I do think some will continue



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
6.29K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, BXSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BXSL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BXSL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BXSL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News