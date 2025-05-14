Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Annual JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Annual JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 14, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Hans Vestberg - Chairman & CEO

Sebastiano Petti - JPMorgan

Good morning, everyone. I'm Sebastiano Petti, and I cover the telecom, cable and satellite space for JPMorgan. I want to welcome Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. Hans, thanks for joining us today.

Thank you so much for having me. And why don't I start with the safe harbor? I'm definitely going to say something future-looking. So just take a look at the safe harbor and you know what to do. That was the public statement.

That was a good one.

That was a good one. Yes. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

So now we've got the important stuff is out of the way there, Hans, there's a lot going on at Verizon these days in terms of pending Frontier acquisition, evolving product solutions in the wireless, broadband, consumer and business and the brand refresh. So where are you spending most of your time these days? What are your biggest near-term priorities as you position Verizon for the next decade plus?

So right now, I guess I spent the majority of my time on product and solutions that we're launching and seeing that they are rightfully designed and have the right pull-through. Secondly, work a lot with the capital allocation priorities as we're preparing for our next step. When it comes to capital allocation, we will probably come back to that.

And thirdly, of course, we are preparing for the pending acquisition of Frontier. I think that's where I spend the majority of my time because all of them are important for our future, important for our