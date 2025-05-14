U.S. stock markets, as commonly represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), have rallied substantially from the trade policy hurricane that hit in early April. While there was incredible uncertainty in capital markets a month ago, and even famed investor
SPY: Expected Economic Aftershocks Make Me A Bear Right Now
Summary
- U.S. stock markets have rebounded from trade policy turmoil, driven by retail investor resilience and a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions.
- Despite my initial bullish predictions for 2025, current S&P 500 earnings estimates have declined, and I expect economic challenges ahead.
- Supply chain issues could cause further economic instability, making both the stock market and the U.S. Dollar vulnerable.
- The risk of continued capital outflows away from the U.S. could lead to USD depreciation, especially against CAD. Investors should beware of currency-unhedged S&P 500 tracking ETFs in other countries.
