Doximity: Not Like Other Ad Tech Stocks

May 14, 2025 12:19 PM ETDoximity, Inc. (DOCS) StockDOCS
  • Doximity, Inc. is a cloud-based platform used by 80% of U.S. physicians, offering marketing, hiring, and virtual patient visit tools.
  • I recommend shorting DOCS with a price target of $45 due to flat pharma marketing budgets, penetrated TAM, and increasing competition.
  • DOCS trades at a higher valuation than peers despite lower future growth, and I expect it to miss Q4 2025 earnings and FY 2026 guidance.
  • Risks include potential outperformance through exceptional execution, but this is unlikely given the mature product and high market penetration.

Summary

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) is a cloud-based platform in the U.S. designed for healthcare professionals. This platform offers its users various tools for marketing and hiring purposes, administrative paperwork, and virtual patient visits. 80% of U.S. physicians and 50% of nursing practitioners

