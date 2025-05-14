Corning Incorporated (GLW) J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 14, 2025 9:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Wendell Weeks - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Ed Schlesinger - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Samik Chatterjee - J.P. Morgan

Samik Chatterjee

Great. Thanks. Good morning. Thank you, everyone, for joining. I'm Samik Chatterjee and I cover the hardware and networking equipment companies at JPMorgan. I have the pleasure, and we are really thankful for the company, making it an annual event of hosting both Wendell and Ed here from Corning.

So thank you both for coming to the conference and really, again, always a pleasure to have you here. What I'll do is I'll hand it over to Wendell to go through some of his prepared remarks, but before I do, there would be potentially forward-looking statements. And if you have questions on that front, please go look at Corning's website and he's here in the room. She can help you with any forward-looking statements as well.

So with that, Wendell, over to you.

Wendell Weeks

Thank you, Samik. Hello, everyone. It's always great to be here with you. Now at this very conference last year, I walked through the fundamental elements of our Springboard plan to accelerate our revenue and earnings growth adding more than $3 billion in incremental annualized sales by the end of 2026.

Now what we said that was we already have the required production capacity and technical capabilities, in place to deliver the sales growth and the cost and capital already reflected in our financials and therefore, we expect to deliver very powerful incremental profit and cash flow, leading to our earnings growing much faster than sales. And as I said, because of our confidence in the plan, we started buying back shares