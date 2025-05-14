Sanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Ron Nixon - Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Seth Yon - President, Chief Commercial Officer

Sam Muppalla - President, Chief Executive Officer of Tissue Health Plus

Elizabeth Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Matt Park - Cantor Fitzgerald

Today's call will be hosted by Ron Nixon, Executive Chairman and CEO; and feature additional remarks from Seth Yon, President and Chief Commercial Officer; Sam Muppalla, President and CEO of Tissue Health Plus; and Elizabeth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer.

Thanks, Operator. And welcome, everyone, to our first quarter of 2025 earnings call. Let me provide a quick agenda for today's call. I'll start by discussing a few