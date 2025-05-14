Alcon Inc. (ALC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Cravens - Vice President, Investor Relations

David Endicott - Chief Executive Officer

Tim Stonesifer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Veronika Dubajova - Citi

Jack Reynolds-Clark - RBC Capital Markets

Graham Doyle - UBS

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

David Saxon - Needham & Company

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Group

Tom Stephan - Stifel

Brett Fishbin - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Young Li - Jefferies

Jeff Johnson - Baird

David Adlington - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Alcon First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Cravens, VP of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Dan Cravens

Welcome to Alcon's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

Yesterday, we issued a press release, interim financial report and presentation. You can find all these documents on our website at investor.alcon.com. Please note that starting this quarter, in order to streamline our reporting, the interim financial report and other filings will be limited to information required by regulations. Non-IFRS results, including constant currency growth and core items, will only be presented in the press release and presentation.

Joining me on today's call are David Endicott, our Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Stonesifer, our Chief Financial Officer.

Our press release, presentation, and discussion will include forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future developments, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking