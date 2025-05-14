Alcon Inc. (ALC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Dan Cravens - Vice President, Investor Relations
David Endicott - Chief Executive Officer
Tim Stonesifer - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Veronika Dubajova - Citi
Jack Reynolds-Clark - RBC Capital Markets
Graham Doyle - UBS
Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG
David Saxon - Needham & Company
Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo
Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley
Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Group
Tom Stephan - Stifel
Brett Fishbin - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Young Li - Jefferies
Jeff Johnson - Baird
David Adlington - JPMorgan
Operator
A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Cravens, VP of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Dan Cravens
Welcome to Alcon's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call.
Yesterday, we issued a press release, interim financial report and presentation. You can find all these documents on our website at investor.alcon.com. Please note that starting this quarter, in order to streamline our reporting, the interim financial report and other filings will be limited to information required by regulations. Non-IFRS results, including constant currency growth and core items, will only be presented in the press release and presentation.
Joining me on today's call are David Endicott, our Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Stonesifer, our Chief Financial Officer.
Our press release, presentation, and discussion will include forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future developments, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking
