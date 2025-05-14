Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Rami Myerson - Vice President, Investor Relations
Or Offer - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Jason Schwartz - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Arjun Bhatia - William Blair & Company
Surinder Thind - Jefferies
Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer & Company
Tyler Radke - Citi
Luke Horton - Northland Capital Markets
Adam Hotchkiss - Goldman Sachs
Austin Cole - Citizens
Scott Berg - Needham & Company
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Similarweb Q1 Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Rami Myerson, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Rami Myerson
Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone to our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Joining me today are our CEO and Co-Founder, Or Offer and our CFO, Jason Schwartz.
Yesterday, after market close, we released our results for the first quarter and published a discussion of our results in a letter to shareholders, as well as an investor presentation with a strategic overview of the business on our Investor Relations website at ir.similarweb.com.
Certain statements made on the call today constitute forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on the currently available information. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our expectations. Please refer to our earnings release and our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F for more information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements.
Additionally, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed in the call today. Reconciliations to the
- Read more current SMWB analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts