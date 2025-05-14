CSP Inc. (CSPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Polyviou – Investor Relations

Victor Dellovo – Chief Executive Officer

Gary Levine – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Nerges – Segrum Investments

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the CSPI's Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode and the floor will be opened for questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Michael Polyviou.

Michael Polyviou

Thank you, Jenny. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review CSPI's fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results as well as recent operating developments. The fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2205, today with me on the call is Victor Dellovo, CSPI's Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Levine, CSPI's Chief Financial Officer. After Victor and Gary conclude their opening remarks, we will then open the call for questions. During the Q&A session, we ask participants to limit themselves to one question and one follow-up question then re-queue, if you have additional questions.

Statements made by CSPI's management on today's call regarding the company's business that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as terms identified in federal securities laws. The words may, will, expect, believe, anticipate, project, plan, intend, estimate and continue as well as similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be meant as a guarantee of future performance or results. The company cautions you that these statements reflect the current expectations about the company's future performance or events and are subject to several uncertainties, risks and other influences, many of which are beyond the company's control that may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projections upon which the segment and