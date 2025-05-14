Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chett Mandel - Head of Investor Relations

Eido Gal - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Aglika Dotcheva - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Connor Pasquale - Truist Securities

Ryan Tomasello - KBW

Timothy Chiodo - UBS

Cristopher Kennedy - William Blair

Clark Wright - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Riskified First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chett Mandel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chett Mandel

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. My name is Chett Mandel, Riskified’s Head of Investor Relations. We are hosting today's call to discuss Riskified’s financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Participating on today's call are Eido Gal, Riskified's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Agi Dotcheva, Riskified’s Chief Financial Officer. We released our results for the first quarter of 2025 earlier today. Our earnings materials, including a replay of today's webcast, will be available on our Investor Relations website at ir.riskified.com.

Certain statements made on the call today will be forward-looking statements related to our operating performance, business and financial goals, outlook as to revenues, gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA profitability, adjusted EBITDA margins and expectations as to positive cash flows which reflect management's best judgment based on currently available information and are not guarantees of future performance.

We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of