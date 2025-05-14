Serve Robotics: Don't Chase

Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Serve Robotics Inc. has significant long-term potential, but current revenue growth and robot utilization are lagging behind ambitious scaling plans.
  • The company’s Q2 guidance remains modest despite rapid robot fleet expansion and new market entries, raising concerns about near-term revenue acceleration.
  • With a $525M market cap and 2026 revenue targets looking optimistic, the stock is not justified for aggressive buying at current levels.
  • I remain bullish long-term, but recommend buying SERV stock only on dips, as the path to material revenues and higher stock prices will be volatile.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Food delivery robot is driving delivers to the front of the house quickly.

Vanit Janthra

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) continues to offer enormous potential, but the delivery robot business is off to a slow start. The company has a lot of promise with limited revenues to prove that delivering food via robots

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to start May, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
52.15K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SERV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SERV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SERV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SERV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News