Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 20th Annual Global Farm to Market Conference and Chemicals Conference (Transcript)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) 20th Annual Global Farm to Market Conference and Chemicals Conference Call May 14, 2025 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Monish Patolawala - Chief Financial Officer

Juan Luciano - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Chris Cuddy - Senior Vice President and President, Carbohydrate Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Strelzik

Alright. We are thrilled to have ADM with us today to discuss this strategy to manage through the commodity cycle, simplify its business and pursue strategic growth opportunities to build its earnings potential over time. ADM is executing against its strategy through cost optimization, portfolio management and a disciplined approach to capital allocation. And with key drivers on the horizon, ADM could be positioned for an improving earnings trajectory starting in the back half of the year.

We are joined by Monish Patolawala, ADM’s CFO, who joined the company under 1 year ago, just under a year ago. Monish has enhanced ADM’s leadership through his keen focus on operations, productivity and capital discipline in his time in the role. We also have Chris Cuddy, President of Carb Solutions and President of North America, owing which he is responsible for ADM’s sweeteners, starches, ethanol wheat milling and biosolutions businesses and has oversight more broadly over ADM’s North America operations. Excited to have you both with us. So thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Strelzik

I guess I would start, Monish, by asking you this. You have been with ADM for almost a year now. Can you share with us some of your observations from that time? Any surprises, any – how has it gone?

Monish Patolawala

Sounds good. Listen, first, my first conference, so thanks for having me. It’s wonderful to be here. And I’m thrilled to be at ADM and I want to start by