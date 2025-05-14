ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Justin Chakma - CBO

Richard Lowenthal - Co-Founder, President and CEO

Eric Karas - CCO

Kathleen Scott - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Deschner - Raymond James

Josh Schimmer - Cantor

Roanna Ruiz - Leerink Partners

Lachlan Hanbury-Brown - William Blair

Andreas Argyrides - Oppenheimer

Louise Chen - Scotiabank

At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the company's prepared remarks, we will open the lines for questions.

Good morning and thank you for joining our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. This morning, we issued a press release detailing our financial results and commercial highlights, which is available at Investor and Media section of our website at ars-pharma.com.

With me on the call are Richard Lowenthal, our Co-Founder, President and CEO, who will review recent corporate updates and achievements; Eric Karas, our Chief Commercial Officer, who will cover our commercial activities and progress; and Kathy Scott, our CFO, who will provide a summary of our financial results and cash position.

Thank you, Justin. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on this call. We're off to a strong start in 2025 as we continue to execute the nationwide launch of neffy, the first and only needle-free epinephrine treatment approved for type 1 allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.