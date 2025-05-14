MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (MRPRF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCPK:MRPRF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome and thank you for joining MERLIN's First Quarter Trading Update Conference Call. As we always do on first and third quarter, our CEO, Ismael Clemente will briefly go through the main highlights of the quarter and then we'll open the line for Q&A. [Operator Instructions].

With no further delay, I pass the floor to Ismael. Thank you.

Ismael Clemente

Thank you, Ines. Welcome to MERLIN's first quarter results presentation. It's been a pretty solid quarter overall. In terms of consolidated performance, gross rents went up by 2.7%, which was okay? And particularly, we improved significantly our margins and the FFO went up by almost 17%, which is good.

We have significantly shrunk the dilution caused by the capital increase. So we are running at present at minus 2.6% FFO per share, which is remarkable given the new share count. And in terms of NTA despite nothing revalued in the quarter, we are running at minus 4.8%.

Let's see what happens in June, but we will continue probably shrinking the dilution of the capital increase in terms of NTA by 30th of June. It's been a very active quarter. In terms of data centers, we bought two sites in Madrid with 115 megawatts readily available, which will allow us to develop around 78 megawatts of IT capacity.

In terms of commercialization a block of 18 megawatts IT has been led in our back country