Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference May 14, 2025 8:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Amy Parison - CFO

Christi Bernett - SVP of IR

Conference Call Participants

Alec Stranahan - BofA Securities

Alec Stranahan

Welcome to the last fireside for day 1 of the 2025 Bank of America Healthcare Conference. Thanks for joining this session with Editas. My name is Alec Stranahan. I'm senior biotech analyst at BofA, covering Editas. And I'm pleased to be joined by Amy Parison, Chief Financial Officer at Editas; as well as Cristi Barnett, Senior Vice President of IR. Thanks for being here.

Amy Parison

Thank you for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Alec Stranahan

Yes. Well, maybe we can start with the focus or the refined focus to in vivo development. Sort of walk us through the thought process there and how you see the field evolving over the next few years.

Amy Parison

Sure. I think refined focus is actually the right word. Since Gilmore joined Editas -- Gilmore, our CEO, joined Editas about 3 years ago, we've been sort of targeting to be the premier in vivo editing -- gene editing company. So we were able to generate some very exciting data that we've shared recently this year and then even today. And so we're sort of moving forward on that promise, and we're excited about what we've been doing there.

Alec Stranahan

Okay. Well, maybe we can double-click on that and talk about sort of the landscape in thalassemia and sickle cell. What are sort of the weaknesses or I guess things that might be desired in the currently approved options? And how is in vivo really kind of the right solution for these patients?

Amy Parison

Yes. Great question. So I mean obviously, there's a ton of potential even