Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCPK:PEYUF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 11:00 AM ET

JP Lachance – President and Chief Executive Officer

Riley Frame – Chief Operating Officer

Todd Burdick – Vice President-Production

Amir Arif – ATB

JP Lachance

Thanks Zalonda. Good morning folks and thanks for joining Peyto’s first quarter conference call. Before we begin, I’d like to remind everybody that all statements made by the company during this call are subject to the same forward-looking disclaimer and advisory set forth in the Company’s news release issued yesterday.

Present with me to answer questions is Riley Frame, our Chief Operating Officer; Tavis Carlson, our CFO; Todd Burdick, our VP of Production; Derick Czember, our VP of Land and Business Development, and the newest members of our senior management team, Mike Collens; Mike Rees and Crissy Rafoss.

Before we begin the quarter, on behalf of the management group, I’d like to say a big thank you to the entire Peyto team, both in the office and in the field, for their contributions to another strong quarter. And it’s been an event-filled first four months of 2025. We started out warm in January but got some very cold weather in February across all of North America and that sent gas prices up sharply at many hubs and Peyto was fortunate to have some of our gas pointed at these markets.

It’s been very significant. It also took a significant dent out