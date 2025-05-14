Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 13, 2025 9:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Muzi Guo - Investor Relations Manager

Yusheng Sun - Chief Executive Officer

Edward Lu - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alice Tang - First Shanghai

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Phoenix New Media First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Muzi Guo from Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Muzi Guo

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Phoenix New Media's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2025. Today's call will begin with an overview of our quarterly results, followed by a Q&A session.

Our quarterly financial results and the webcast of this conference call are available on our website at ir.ifeng.com.

Before we continue, please note the safe harbor statement in our earnings press release, which applies to any forward-looking statements made during this call. Unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned are in RMB.

Joining me here today are our CEO, Mr. Yusheng Sun; and our CFO, Mr. Edward Lu. I will now pass the call to Mr. Sun for his opening remarks. I will provide translation as needed.

Yusheng Sun

[Foreign Language]

Muzi Guo

Hello, everyone, and welcome. In Q1 2025, Phoenix New Media navigated complex global and regional events, consistently delivering authorative reporting with unmatched speed and depth, showcasing professional insight and reinforcing our industry leadership. Through sustained content innovation, we leverage our quality content creation and distribution capabilities to deliver value to users and advertising clients, unlocking new commercial partnerships.

Looking to Q2, we will further deepen content innovation, expand commercial opportunities and enhance operational efficiency, remaining committed to delivering long-term value for