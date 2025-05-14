European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bethany Johns - Director of Investor Relations

Chris Morris - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Tom Kim - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Jonathan Komp - Baird

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Kelly Crago - Citigroup

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Scot Ciccarelli - Truist Securities

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to European Wax Center's First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. In order to facilitate as many participants as possible, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up during the Q&A session. If you have additional questions, you may re-join the queue.

On the call today are Chris Morris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Kim, Chief Financial Officer. I would now like to turn the conference over to Bethany Johns, Director of Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Bethany Johns

Good morning, everyone. Thank you and welcome to European Wax Center's first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. On today's call, Chris Morris will provide an update on its first full quarter with the company and discuss additional details regarding progress made on our priorities. Then, Tom will discuss our first quarter performance and fiscal 2025 outlook. Following the prepared remarks, the team will be available to take questions.

Before we start, I would like to remind you of our legal disclaimer. We will make certain statements today which are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the outlook of our business and