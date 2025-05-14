Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) BMO Global Farm to Market Conference (Transcript)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) BMO Global Farm to Market Conference May 14, 2025 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

David Johnson - Chief Financial Officer

Sam Eathington - Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital

Joel Jackson

All right, everyone. Let's do our next session here. We're going to do a fireside chat with Corteva. I just reported last week, had a nice update. And of course, Corteva is a very leading seed and crop protection company.

So, we're happy to have the CFO, David Johnson; and Sam Eathington is the CTO, to talk about the Company. So, we'd like you to make it interactive. Please submit questions on the app, if you like, and I'll integrate them into the conversation.

David, maybe we could talk about -- you just reported last week, you have a nice update. Why don't you give a brief overview the business and the outlook right now as you see it currently?

David Johnson

All right. Excellent. Thank you, Joel. Thanks, everyone, for coming. I really appreciate being here. Last week, we announced a really nice start to the year for us in the first quarter. So, we were up 15% in EBITDA over last year, so $1.2 billion. So, I think, again, a good start. When you look at kind of what generated that increase year-over-year. Joel, pricing was pretty much in line where we expected it. So up in seed, a little bit down single digits in crop protection.

So again, very much in line with where we expected it, I think for us, the two elements that were really, I think, positive would be the volume. So overall, in CP, our new products and our biologicals were up double digits. So, we're seeing nice momentum in our growth initiatives there. We're up slightly in our royalty income. So again, a nice little uptick