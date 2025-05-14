Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP), previously Vinci Partners, reported Q1 2025 earnings, the second quarter after the merger of equals with Compass, and the first with complete three months of integration (versus two months
Vinci Partners Is Taking Long To Execute, But I Keep My Buy Rating
Summary
- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd.'s Q1 results post-merger are mixed: cost control is positive, but margins and fundraising growth are disappointing.
- Fundraising in credit is a bright spot, yet overall AUM growth is weak, and distribution outflows from liquid funds remain a concern.
- Valuation is reasonable at 11x earnings, but not cheap for Brazil; current earnings reflect a tough macro environment for alternatives.
- I maintain a Buy rating on VINP stock, but my confidence in management is waning—execution and margin improvement are essential for the rating to hold.
