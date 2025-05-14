Walmart: Valuation Bubble About To Burst

Guilherme Nunes
65 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Walmart's high valuation metrics (P/E > 40x, P/BV of 8x) and low growth (~4% annually) make it an unattractive investment.
  • Despite historical success, Walmart's recent revenue growth (3.9% annually) and rising operational expenses have compressed margins and reduced free cash flow.
  • Current analyst projections are overly optimistic, with expected EPS growth driven by non-operational factors, likely leading to negative earnings revisions.
  • Valuation models suggest Walmart is significantly overvalued, with a fair value of $46 per share, reinforcing a STRONG SELL recommendation.

Walmart Store

bgwalker/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I really can't understand the reason why someone would want to buy Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shares today.

Most likely, if we were talking in a pub and I presented you with a company that has a

This article was written by

Guilherme Nunes
65 Followers
My name is Guilherme Nunes, and I am a certified stock analyst in Brazil with over 10 years of experience analyzing and publishing reports on companies in Brazil, Chile, and the United States.Throughout my career, I’ve focused primarily on small-cap companies, applying a deep value investment approach. Currently, I dedicate most of my time to managing my own portfolio and that of close friends, using a fundamental analysis strategy.When analyzing U.S. companies, I seek businesses with solid capital structures, clear growth potential, and efficient, trustworthy management teams.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WMT
--
WMT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News