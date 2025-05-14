Monogram Technologies Inc. (MGRM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Larry Holub - Investor Relations

Noel Knape - Chief Financial Officer

Ben Sexson - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Wittes - ROTH Capital

Tom Kerr - Zacks

Larry Holub

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Monogram Technologies First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Webcast viewer can submit written questions for the Q&A portion of this presentation. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates, or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause action results to differ materially. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation.

Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Throughout today's discussion, we will attempt to present some important factors relating to our business that may affect our predictions.

You should also review our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of these factors and other risks, particularly under the heading Risk Factors. A press release detailing these results was issued today May 14, 2025 and is available in the investor relations section of the company's website, monogramtechnologies.com.

Your hosts today Ben Sexson, Chief Executive Officer and Noel Knape, Chief Financial Officer will