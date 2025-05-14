Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Sami Badri - Head, Investor Relations
Chuck Robbins - Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Scott Herren - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mark Patterson - Chief Strategy Officer
Conference Call Participants
Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley
Tal Liani - BofA Securities
Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo
Joseph Lima Cardoso - JPMorgan
Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs
Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank
Amit Daryanani - Evercore ISI
Simon Leopold - Raymond James
Jim Fish - Piper Sandler
Andrew Spinola - UBS
Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas
Adrienne Colby - Citi
Sebastien Naji - William Blair
Operator
Welcome to Cisco's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At the request of Cisco, today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect.
Now I would like to introduce Sami Badri, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
Sami Badri
Good afternoon, everyone. This is Sami Badri, Cisco's Head of Investor Relations, joined by Chuck Robbins, our Chair and CEO; Scott Herren, our CFO; and Mark Patterson, our Chief Strategy Officer.
Cisco's earnings press release and supplemental information, including GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are available on our Investor Relations website. Following this call, we will also make the recorded webcast and slides available on the website. Throughout today's call, we'll be referencing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. We will discuss product results in terms of revenue and geographic customer results in terms of product orders unless stated otherwise.
All comparisons will be made on a year-over-year basis. Please note that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements, including our guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties detailed in our SEC
- Read more current CSCO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts