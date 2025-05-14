Bouygues SA (BOUYF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bouygues SA (OTCPK:BOUYF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 14, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frederique Delavaud - Head of Investor Relations

Pascal Grange - Deputy CEO & CFO of Bouygues Group

Christian Lecoq - CFO of Bouygues Telecom

Conference Call Participants

Mollie Witcombe - Goldman Sachs

Carlos Caburrasi - Kepler Cheuvreux

Rohit Modi - Citi

Eric Ravary - CIC

Nicolas Cote-Colisson - HSBC

Nicolas Mora - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Bouygues Q1 2025 Results Conference Call. Please note this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to Frederique Delavaud Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Frederique Delavaud

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of Bouygues First Quarter 2025 results. This presentation will be led by Pascal Grange, Deputy CEO and CFO of Bouygues Group. Pascal Grange is accompanied by Christian Lecoq, CFO of Bouygues Telecom. Following their presentation, they will be answering your questions. Pascal, I give you the floor.

Pascal Grange

Thank you, Frederique. Good morning, everyone. Before listing our highlights, I would like to point out that we had mentioned during the presentation of our 2024 results that the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment was uncertain. The first quarter of 2025 has not proven us strong. Yet, I am pleased to say that we've had a good start of the year.

Therefore, first, we confirm the group outlook for 2025. Second, group sales and COPA in Q1 2025 were both up year-on-year. Third, excluding the exceptional income tax surcharge for large companies in France of EUR 33 million, the net result attributable to the group was up year-on-year. I remind you that the effect on the net profit attributable to the group of the French finance law and the social security financing law for the